Construction worker injured in fall at Dartmouth worksite

Nova Scotia's Labour Department issued a stop-work order Monday after a construction worker was injured at a site in Dartmouth Crossing.

Anjuli Patil · CBC News ·

Halifax Fire said the man was working on a new hotel under construction at 35 Shubie Drive when he fell from scaffolding.

It's unclear how far he fell. 

The man sustained unknown injuries. However, Halifax Fire said the man was conscious when he was being taken to hospital.

The incident was reported around 1 p.m.

