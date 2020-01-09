Construction of major Cape Breton hospital expansion moves closer

The Nova Scotia government has moved a step closer to building a major expansion at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

The McNeil government announced the project last fall.

A 190,000-square-foot building to house an expanded emergency department, critical-care department and cancer centre will be built behind the existing hospital, which opened in 1995.

A contract for construction management services, worth $11.6 million, was awarded Thursday to Pomerleau Lindsey Construction Joint Venture, the province said in a news release.

The joint venture will provide advice on construction planning, as well as management services of the construction work.

The contract is also for scheduling, to try to minimize disruptions at the regional hospital during construction.

The province has also issued a tender to relocate a parking lot at the rear of the hospital to make way for the expansion.

Construction of the new building is expected to begin later this year.

MORE TOP STORIES: