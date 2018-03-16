Construction foreman faces trial next year in worker's death

The foreman at a Dartmouth, N.S., construction site will go on trial next spring on a charge of criminal negligence causing death.

The charge against Jeff Scott Gooch, 38, relates to the death of Brandon Alcorn, 22, in March 2018. He died from injuries he sustained when he fell off the roof of a Kent Building Supplies store that was under construction at Dartmouth Crossing.

Alcorn was working for Insulated Panel Structures, Inc., a company based in Waterdown, Ont.

Gooch was arrested and charged on Nov. 30, 2018.

Gooch faces a five-day trial before a Nova Scotia Supreme Court justice, beginning on May 9, 2022.

