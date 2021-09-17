Bridgewater police officer faces charge of uttering threats

A 35-year-old member of the Bridgewater Police Service is charged with one count of uttering threats after he allegedly threatened an individual.

Const. Asif Khan will appear in Bridgewater provincial court Oct. 20 to face the charge.

In a news release, the provincial police watchdog, SIRT, said it began the investigation on Sept. 10. That was the same day the victim notified police of the allegation. Bridgewater police contacted SIRT the same day.

A report summarizing the findings of the investigation must be made public within three months of it being finished.

