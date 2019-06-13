Cole Harbour hockey player puts heart concerns in the past

What is it when it comes to hockey and players from Cole Harbour?

Last Saturday, Connor Trenholm, another Cole Harbour kid, was selected by the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles in the third round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League draft in Quebec City.

"It was the best feeling in the world getting drafted by Cape Breton," said Trenholm, who had many family members with him at the draft in Quebec, including his twin sister. "To stay and play in Nova Scotia is something I've always dreamed about, so I'm really excited."

Trenholm. 15, is about to finish Grade 10 at Auburn Drive High School. He had to sit out three years of minor hockey due to concerns about his heart.

"Six years ago it was a confusing and difficult time," said Chad Trenholm, Connor's father. "We took a precautionary approach and removed him from hockey just to make sure he was safe."

Connor Trenholm played major midget hockey last season with the Cole Harbour Wolfpack. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The following three years were hard on Connor.

While his friends were on the ice playing the game he loved, he was forced to watch.

"It hit me hard but I coped with it by trying to find other interests, but it was still really hard because I couldn't do the one thing that I loved the most," Connor Trenholm said.

After numerous tests and a growth spurt, Trenholm was cleared by doctors to play.

He missed his last year of atom hockey and both years of peewee. But over the last three years he has made the most of his return to the ice.

"It was an adjustment phase but I really didn't have any expectations when I first came back," said Trenholm, a six-foot forward. "I've been given the opportunity to come back and play and I just try to seize every moment for the best."

Connor Trenholm missed three years of minor hockey due to concerns about his heart. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

After returning to the ice, he had two successful seasons of major bantam hockey with the Cole Harbour Storm. That was followed up by another good season last year at the major midget level with the Cole Harbour Wolfpack.

He also played well for team Nova Scotia at the Canada Games in Red Deer with six points in six games.

His next big challenge will come in August when he will try to crack the Screaming Eagles lineup for next season. He'll turn 16 just before training camp starts.

"I'm definitely going to be a bit nervous but I'm going to train hard this summer and get on the ice a lot and when I get to camp I need to bring my A-game," said Trenholm. "Hopefully, that will propel me far into training camp."

