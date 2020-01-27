Halifax shooting sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A 32-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was shot near the corner of Connaught Avenue and Chisholm Avenue in Halifax late Sunday night.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the area in west-end Halifax at around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the man suffered life-threatening injuries but have released few other details.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

All vehicle and pedestrian traffic will remain blocked on Connaught Avenue between Windsor and Regent streets so investigators can assess the scene in daylight.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

