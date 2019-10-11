Driver seriously injured after crashing into tree, fire hydrant

The driver of a yellow Audi sports car is in critical condition after crashing into a tree and shearing a fire hydrant on Connaught Avenue in Halifax Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the scene shortly before 1:30 a.m. In a news release, police said the car was driving northbound on Connaught from Quinpool Road, when the driver lost control and struck a tree and fire hydrant near Oak Street.

Police say the driver was taken to hospital with what are believed to be life threatening injuries. The passenger sitting in the front seat was treated at the scene and released.

Northbound Connaught Avenue remains closed between Quinpool Road and Oak Street.

MORE TOP STORIES