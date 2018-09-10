People driving on the south shore of Nova Scotia might feel a little lost after seeing a bewildering road sign near Port Mouton.

The sign is an incomprehensible patchwork of road markings from New Brunswick and Maine — fragments of text, some of it upside down, in English and French, with barely legible references to various highways, exits and communities.

"You could think you had one too many and drive right off the road," said Beverley Burlock, a resident of the village which is about 140 kilometres southwest of Halifax.

"Everything is upside down, but it's also like a conglomeration of various parts of signs."

The sign — on Highway 103 a few kilometres before exit 21 — appeared in late August when, according to the Department of Transportation, a local Best Western took down its billboard, revealing the patchwork underneath.

"I think what they've done is taken down their sign to have their logo changed," said spokesperson Marla McInnis.

"I'm not sure if that's their base… or if that's just a holding thing they've put up. Not exactly sure what they're doing."

'Confusing for sure'

McInnis said the department is trying to get in touch with Best Western. CBC News also reached out to the hotel for comment but was unable to contact the appropriate person.

"We do recognize it can be confusing for sure."

Burlock said the patchwork sign has residents shaking their heads.

"Why was it left in that state at all? It should have never been left like that," said Burlock.

"They should have somebody out there now either painting it over, or putting up the correct thing that's to go on top."

Read more articles at CBC Nova Scotia