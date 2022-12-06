N.S. auditor general finds conflicts of interest by housing authority director

Nova Scotia's auditor general has found multiple instances where a senior official at the Metropolitan Regional Housing Authority was in a conflict of interest.

In her latest report, Kim Adair noted the director at the authority twice sold properties to the owner of a security company that was awarded an almost $1-million contract by the authority in 2020.

The audit also noted the director, who the auditor general did not name, received roughly $115,053 from the Department of Community Services through income-support payments from tenants who rented from him.

According to the report, the director informed the auditor general's office several times that he was on leave during the security company's tender process.

He also told auditors he owned multiple properties in Dartmouth and that he disclosed that to his boss — the executive director at the housing authority.

The executive director confirmed the housing authority knew about the rental properties, however, the report noted "this declaration was unable to be verified as it was not documented in writing."

Adair has recommended that the rules be tightened surrounding conflicts of interest for provincially run housing authorities and the provincial government has already complied with almost all of those recommendations.

During the last fall sitting, the Houston government passed a law to dissolve the regional housing authorities and create a new Crown corporation, the Nova Scotia Provincial Housing Agency. That new entity came into being in December.

The auditor general's office decided to look into the matter after receiving a tip from an individual about the possible conflicts of interest.

More to come

