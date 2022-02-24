N.S. to resume offering PCR tests to confirm COVID-19 rapid test results

Nova Scotians who test positive for COVID-19 using a rapid test can once again confirm their results with a lab-based PCR test.

Nova Scotia's health authority announced Thursday it is resuming confirmation PCR testing for those who test positive on a rapid antigen test, saying its microbiology lab now has the capacity to resume the service thanks to a continued decline in COVID-19 cases in the province.

Confirmation testing was paused in December as the Omicron wave put significant strain on the province's testing capacity.

People who test positive on a rapid test can choose to either isolate for seven days or get a confirmation PCR test. If the confirmation test is negative, no isolation is required.

"The added option to have a positive rapid test confirmed with a PCR test will reduce situations in which people are isolating when they don't need to," the health authority said in a news release.

The release also noted that this change will likely lead to a higher number of reported cases, as case numbers are based on positive PCR tests, not rapid tests.

If you test positive for COVID-19 on a rapid test and want to confirm your result with a PCR test, you can complete the online assessment form or call 811.

