N.S. police dog remembered for tracking murder suspects, locating missing people

Condolences are being offered for former Nova Scotia RCMP police service dog, Baylee.

The German shepherd worked with police for seven years before retirement in 2018. It's unclear when she died, but posts about her death started popping up Friday on social media.

In a Facebook post announcing her retirement in 2018, RCMP noted she responded to 3,100 calls for service, tracked 386 times, covered 424 kilometres and found 132 people.

Police say in 52 other instances, a suspect surrendered when they saw Baylee coming.

RCMP say Baylee found murder suspects, violent robbery suspects and missing people. She was trained as an explosives detection dog and did security sweeps for prime ministers and members of the British royal family.

Baylee also helped track the man responsible for the Moncton shooting in 2014.

She travelled across Canada and to Texas, police say. After her retirement, Baylee began helping her handler, Const. Brent Bates, in presentations to new cadets in Saskatchewan.

'A familiar face on searches'

On Twitter Saturday, Halifax Regional Police tweeted a condolence message about Baylee.

"Baylee worked closely with HRP K9 team for years. Our thoughts are with all who knew, loved & admired 'Baylee Bates.' Our deepest sympathies to her partner & guardian Cst Brent Bates & their loved ones," Halifax Regional Police said in the tweet.

On Friday, Halifax Search and Rescue also tweeted they were sad to learn of Baylee's passing.

"Baylee was a familiar face on searches & during #K9 training. She also appeared in the BICO cold weather video series. Thoughts are with her family as they go through this difficult loss," Halifax Search and Rescue said in the tweet.

