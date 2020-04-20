Nova Scotia mass shooting victims mourned across Canada, the world
An elementary school teacher, two health-care workers, a family of three and an RCMP officer have been identified as among at least 18 victims who died in this weekend's shootings in rural Nova Scotia, one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history.
Follow the live blog to see messages of condolences, acts of solidarity across Canada and the world
People are reacting to a mass shooting in Nova Scotia that has sent shockwaves of grief across Canada and the world.
A gunman went on a 12-hour rampage that began late Saturday in the small community of Portapique, killing at least 18 people in one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history. The victims include an elementary school teacher, two health-care workers, a family of three and an RCMP officer, among others.
Follow the live blog below to see messages of condolences and acts of solidarity expressed across Canada and the world. You can submit a message to the blog by clicking the comment button.
