Conditions lifted on one British sailor accused of gang rape

One of the British sailors accused of gang raping a Canadian woman is free and clear, for now.

The lawyer for Simon Radford appeared in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Thursday to have conditions imposed on Radford lifted.

Radford was in Halifax in April 2015 as part of a British Royal Navy hockey team that was in Nova Scotia to play in a military hockey tournament.

A woman alleges she was gang raped by members of the team when she visited the barracks at the Shearwater airbase where they were staying.

Radford and three teammates were arrested and charged with the alleged assault. The men were released on conditions, including that they surrender their British passports and report all their movements.

Radford was supposed to be on trial now for the incident, but complications following surgery have kept him confined to a hospital bed in England.

Last month, the Crown stayed the charges against Radford and continued the trial with teammate Darren Smalley as the only defendant.

The Crown has a year to decide whether to reinstate the charges against Radford. In the meantime, the $10,000 bond he had to post as part of his conditions is being refunded.

Radford's name has been mentioned several times during testimony in Smalley's trial, which resumes on Monday with the defence calling their second witness.

Charges against one of the other sailors were dropped for lack of evidence and a judge ordered a stay against another sailor, saying his rights had been violated by police.

