Need to get rid of a whale corpse? Try composting it

If you need to dispose of a gigantic whale corpse, two Dalhousie University professors can tell you just what to do.

Dalhousie marine biologist Chris Harvey-Clark wondered how he'd get the flesh off a 12-metre right whale and a 20-metre blue whale.

"I knew nothing whatsoever about large-scale preparation of skeletons," he says.

He called Gordon Price, who's with the well-named Innovative Waste Management Research Program at the university's department of engineering.

"He loves a challenge, so when I said, 'Hey Gordon, let's compost a whale,' he said, 'Yeah, let's do that,'" Harvey-Clark says.

The marine biologist kindly offered to hack the flesh off the whales to get down to the bone. Price wasn't having it. "He said that's no fun — let's do the whole thing."