Compliments brand vegetables recalled due to Listeria risk

Sobeys is recalling several vegetable products due to the risk of Listeria contamination.

The affected products include the following Compliments brand vegetables sold up to and including Oct. 31:

Sweet Kale Blend, 255 gram, UPC 0 68820 13305 6.

Vegetable platter with a ranch dip, 680 gram, 0 55742 53490 0.

Broccolini, 170 gram, 0 68820 13307 0.

Cauliettes chopped cauliflower, 397 gram, 0 68820 13254 7.

Power Green Blend, 284 gram, 0 68820 13304 9.

Green beans, 340 gram, 0 68820 10625 8.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says people should not consume the affected products. They should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell bad, but can still make people sick. It can cause vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headaches, neck stiffness and, in severe cases, death.

People with weakened immune systems such as the elderly and those who are pregnant are particularly vulnerable. Listeria can cause premature delivery, stillbirth or newborn infection.

There have been no illnesses reported in connection with the recalled products.

The products have been sold in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The recall is an update to an earlier recall warning issued on Oct. 30 that affected one kale product.

The affected product is the 255 gram size of Sweet Kale Blend with a UPC code of 0 68820 13305 6. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

MORE TOP STORIES