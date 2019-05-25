Recall issued for Compliments brand chicken strips

A batch of Compliments brand chicken strips is being recalled from the marketplace because of possible salmonella contamination.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness related to the product, says a release from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

"The outbreak investigation is ongoing and may identify other sources. Consumers should not consume the recalled product," a news release said.

"The following product was sold nationally until May 1, 2019 but some consumers may still have it in their freezer."

Sofina Foods produces the Compliments brand chicken strips for Sobeys.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the Compliments brand chicken strips were sold nationally until May 1, 2019 but some consumers may still have it in their freezer. (Submitted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Many frozen breaded chicken products currently on the market are raw and therefore may contain salmonella, the CFIA advises.

"These products may appear to be pre-cooked, but they should be handled and prepared with caution," the agency says.

The CFIA warns that food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

People particularly at risk are young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems who could contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.

Common short-term symptoms experienced by healthy people may include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

