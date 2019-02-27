Compliments brand chicken nuggets recalled due to salmonella risk

Compliments brand chicken nuggets have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says.

The agency says people who bought the chicken nuggets should throw it out or return it to the store where it was purchased.

The possibly contaminated chicken nuggets came in a 1.5 kg package with a best-before date of 2019 JL 18. The UPC code is 0 55742 33690 0.

Compliments chicken nuggets were sold across Canada, except in Quebec.

The agency says the recall was triggered during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. On January 25, Crisp & Delicious brand chicken nuggets (1.6 kg, with best-before date of July 19, 2019) were also recalled due to risk of salmonella. Both recalled brands of chicken nuggets were manufactured by Sofina Foods.

There are currently 59 cases of illness linked to this salmonella outbreak across Canada, but none of those affected have been hospitalized, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. The provincial breakdown of cases is:

British Columbia - 4

Alberta - 13

Saskatchewan - 1

Manitoba - 4

Ontario - 22

Quebec - 4

New Brunswick - 2

Nova Scotia - 5

Prince Edward Island - 3

Newfoundland and Labrador - 1

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, with symptoms including fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, the agency noted.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems who become ill may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections, the agency warns.

Compliments brand chicken nuggets recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Compliments brand chicken nuggets with a July 18 2019 best-before date should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

READ MORE