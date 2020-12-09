Company's permit to tear down building to be revoked after 'eviction by demolition'

Halifax officials have given notice to a local developer that they intend to revoke the company's demolition permit.

The move follows a stop-work order issued on Dec. 4 to Ardmore Hall Inc., operated by Stavros and George Giannoulis. The parent company is Mosaik Properties.

Crews began tearing down a building at the corner of North and Oxford streets, even though a tenant had not moved out of one of the units and was appealing his eviction.

The provincial minister responsible for the Residential Tenancy Board was surprised by the move.

"Honestly this is a very unusual situation," said Patricia Arab. "But we have no control or authority over building demolition permits, that's up to HRM."

Coun. Shawn Cleary says 'this kind of eviction by demolition should never, ever happen.' (CBC)

Coun. Shawn Cleary said the situation shows more co-ordination is needed between the tenancy board and Halifax's planning and development department.

"We should have assurance from the Residential Tenancy Board that they've gone through an appropriate process before we grant a demolition permit because this kind of eviction by demolition should never, ever happen," said Cleary.

Neither the developers nor the legal aid lawyer for the tenant returned calls made by CBC News. Social media posts said the tenant lost all of their belongings due to the demolition.

"Given the housing crisis we are in, I hope this guy can find a new place by the holidays," said Cleary.

