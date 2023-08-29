Through My Lens: The 2023 North American Indigenous Games
Photographer April Maloney captures her community Sipekne’katik hosting athletes from across Turtle Island
I wasn't sure what to expect when I first heard that my home community of Sipekne'katik First Nation was going to be a community host for the 2023 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) softball games. My first thought was, 'Here? In our small community?'
For weeks leading up to the Games, I was delighted to see our community come together — from field prepping and signage to athlete transportation and vendors.
I love to capture special moments in time. My favorite pastime is photography. I was thrilled when asked to share photographs of the Games through my lens and so proud to have had this opportunity to capture for the first time the Games being held in Mi'kmaq communities across Nova Scotia.- April Maloney
3D archery competition
Our sister community of Millbrook First Nation hosted 3D archery. Millbrook is well known for their archery champions and competitions. Although spectators were not permitted to enter the trails for safety reasons, the experience of meeting competitors and witnessing the opening ceremonies was exciting.
I must admit that I was surprised and excited to see so many young people passionate about the sport of archery. What was more exciting for me was knowing that so many of our youth were making new friends from across North America. What a great experience!
NAIG archery competition kicks off in Millbrook First Nation, N.S.
Soggy softball championships
At the end of the week, our community hosted the championship softball games. As exciting and beautiful as it was, our province experienced torrential downpours, causing flash flooding which left many games unplayed and cancelled the closing ceremonies. Even with the unpredictable wet weather, it couldn't dampen the spirits of the athletes and spectators. Crowds still cheered on the teams as they ran in the rain.
I hope you all enjoy these photographs as much as I enjoyed taking them.
More photos from April
