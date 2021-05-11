East Coast Music Hour Presents The Story and the Song 2021 Playlist

Jah'Mila records new track Rise for The Story and the Song 2021. (Courtesy of artist)

Many words come to mind to describe what we've all been through, and continue to experience, over the past year. From the loneliness of isolation, to the despair of the unknown, to the hope that rebirth will bring – we all have stories to tell.

Music can be a lifeline when telling stories of our time. The 2021 virtual series of The Story and the Song explored the themes that connected to our collective journey throughout the pandemic.

Over three episodes–Isolation, The Unknown, and Rebirth–East Coast Music Hour presented 21 new original songs by 21 East Coast artists with 7 songs written for each theme.

All 21 songs are now available for streaming on a CBC Listen playlist.

Listen to the playlist here:

The Story and the Song 2021 Playlist

Catherine MacLellan: I Want to Dance in a Crowd (0:00)

Owen Lee: Isolation (5:03 )

Atlantic String Machine: Song for the Song of the Song Sparrow (8:44)

Zamani: Not Alone (13:36)

Vince the Messenger: Outside (17:56)

Hubert Francis: Unnatural Times (21:38)

The Hypochondriacs: Til' I Get Used to Being Alone (25:24)

Morgan Toney: Alasutamaqn (29:30)

Joce Reyome: News (32:27)

Eastern Owl: Safe at Home 35:45)

Reeny Smith: Today (40:56)

Quote the Raven: Standing, Still (45:03)

Phil Churchill: So Long to the Stars (48:53)

Amelia Curran: Clean Slate (53:56)

Jah'mila: Rise (58:05)

Mary-Beth Carty: Blueberry Mountain (62:08)

Meaghan Blanchard: Like the Universe (66:26)

Wolf Castle: Ghost Town (70:55)

Les Chanterelles: New Beginnings (74:04)

Jenn Grant: Hank Moon (77:23)

Paul Murphy: Dreamers (81:10)

The East Coast Music Hour can be heard Saturdays at 10 a.m. AT, 10:30 NT on CBC Music/CBC Listen and 5 p.m. AT, 5:30 NT on CBC Radio One/CBC Listen.