Watch launch of Dal's new 'Talking Democracy' series

(Courtesy of Dalhousie University)

Dalhousie University's Stanfield Conversations: Talking Democracy is a new speaker series that brings together distinguished thinkers to discuss the issues facing democracy. It focuses on critical challenges to democracy, examining imaginative and inspiring responses to them.

The first event in the series, Democracy on Edge is happening at The Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, in the Dalhousie Arts Centre on Thursday.

The evening features Professor Charles Taylor, an internationally celebrated Canadian political philosopher whose wide-ranging work has bridged philosophical theory and political action, and Professor Simone Chambers, a leading international specialist in democracy studies.

Canadian philosopher and professor emeritus at McGill University Charles Taylor and Chair of the Department of Political Science at the University of California Irvine Simone Chambers (Courtesy of Dalhousie University)

Addressing the theme of Democracy on Edge, Taylor and Chambers will engage in a wide-ranging conversation on the sources of sinking trust in democracy, and new directions to address contemporary challenges.

Beginning with the rise of 'populism' and what it means for democracy, they will also discuss the role of disinformation in our new digital landscape as well as institutional reforms to restore citizen trust.

The conversation will be moderated by Vassy Kapelos, Dalhousie alum and host of CBC's Power and Politics.