Attention East Coast sketchbook fans: it's #sketchCBC month!

CBC East Coast marks Inktober with a sketch, draw, doodle contest for local artists, amateur doodlers, and ink experts.

Win CBC swag with your sketches, drawings and doodles during #sketchcbc

CBC Communications ·
Share your art - no matter what your ability - throughout October during #sketchcbc, a month-long celebration of artists. ( Maksud/Shutterstock)

Hi, East Coast artists and art lovers!

Grab your favourite pen, and flip to a fresh page in your sketchbook because it's October and we're celebrating the art of drawing.

CBC East Coast is marking the month with #sketchcbc, a Inktober-inspired contest for artists. Inktober is an annual event that challenges artists around the world to create a new sketch, drawing, or doodle every day for the month of October.

The rules for #sketchcbc are simple: send us a picture of your pencil or ink sketch or drawing via the form below and enter for a chance to win CBC swag. (Artists can submit previously produced and posted art.)   

Not a professional artist? No problem. #Sketchcbc, like Inktober, is meant to inspire, challenge and create a community of artists through the sharing of their work publicly. 

A selection of artists and their work will be featured weekly and a gallery of work will also be posted online at CBC. 

Enter the contest below. Or tag your work and follow along at #sketchcbc. 

 

Check out these Inktober artists' from across Canada
Artist Shanti Chary created this bear drawing for a past Inktober. Follow Chary on Instagram @shantichary. (Courtesy of the artist)

For a past Inktober, Vancouver-based artist Rafael Mayani illustrated his favourite songs and albums of the year. This one is "Heartworms" by The Shins. (Instagram/rmayani)
Toronto artist Melissa Cormier created this drawing as part of the Inktober challenge in 2018. Follow Cormier's work on Instagram at @armcstudio. (Instagram/@armcstudio)
