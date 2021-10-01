Hi, East Coast artists and art lovers!

Grab your favourite pen, and flip to a fresh page in your sketchbook because it's October and we're celebrating the art of drawing.

CBC East Coast is marking the month with #sketchcbc, a Inktober-inspired contest for artists. Inktober is an annual event that challenges artists around the world to create a new sketch, drawing, or doodle every day for the month of October.

The rules for #sketchcbc are simple: send us a picture of your pencil or ink sketch or drawing via the form below and enter for a chance to win CBC swag. (Artists can submit previously produced and posted art.)

Not a professional artist? No problem. #Sketchcbc, like Inktober, is meant to inspire, challenge and create a community of artists through the sharing of their work publicly.

A selection of artists and their work will be featured weekly and a gallery of work will also be posted online at CBC.

Enter the contest below. Or tag your work and follow along at #sketchcbc.

Check out these Inktober artists' from across Canada

Artist Shanti Chary created this bear drawing for a past Inktober. Follow Chary on Instagram @shantichary. (Courtesy of the artist)

For a past Inktober, Vancouver-based artist Rafael Mayani illustrated his favourite songs and albums of the year. This one is "Heartworms" by The Shins. (Instagram/rmayani)