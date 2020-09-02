Share your back-to-school advice and photos

What does back to school look like for your family this year? Amidst a global pandemic, it can mean something different for every family.

For some, it's still time to organize school supplies, pack lunches, and arrange extracurricular activities — with a few modifications of course, as some kids get ready for a full-time return to the classroom. For others, it's about juggling work-from-home schedules around online math classes, managing Zoom meetups, and teaching kids how to type so they can participate virtually. And in many cases, it's somewhere in between.

CBC is creating a back-to-school snapshot of Canada to capture this historic moment in time and we're looking for your words of wisdom.

What advice would you like to share with other parents for going back to school during a pandemic?

Send us a short bit of advice - 100 words or less - along with a photo showing what back to school looks like for you. It can be anything from tips to keeping organized, to wellness coping strategies, to quick life hacks for tiny victories. We will share your advice on CBC to help others as they embark on their own back-to-school journeys. After all, it takes a village — especially right now.



