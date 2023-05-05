Mi'kmaq women reflect on the importance of Red Dress Day

Sunshine Paul-Martin made her first red ribbon skirt for her mother and felt it was so important to create many more throughout the years.

Sunshine Paul-Martin of Millbrook First Nation in Nova Scotia wears one of her custom made ribbon skirts. (Submitted by Sunshine Paul-Martin)

"The only colour spirits see is red," said Sunshine through Messenger. "In wearing red you are doing your part in guiding our lost souls back home."

Red Dress Day is held annually on May 5, the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and Two-Spirited People.

"We need to bring awareness to the injustices of the well over 4,500 missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada. These beautiful women are 12 times more likely to go missing or be murdered than any other women in the country," said Sunshine, who describes herself as an L'nu'k language and cultural specialist from Millbrook First Nation.

Although she says her most important roles are being a daughter, mother, grandmother, auntie, niece, friend, seamstress and babysitter.





Margaret Joe Tuplin proudly wears one of her custom ribbon skirts in her home studio. (Submitted by Margaret Joe Tuplin)

Like Sunshine, Margaret Joe Tupin of Membertou First Nation is a seamstress, wife, mother, grandmother and community member.

She says she makes ribbon skirts and teaches others to make their own skirt as "a sense of pride of who we are and we have the ability to show off our pride of being Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited."

Andrea Dennis shares a photo of herself with a red handprint covering her mouth to raise awareness. (Submitted by Andrea Dennis) Red Dress Day hits home and has a deep personal meaning for Andrea Dennis of Eskasoni First Nation.



Andrea's little brother was murdered and so was her daughter's best friend.

"Like any mother, we worry about our children and I lost a kid, so I know what pain feels like. My heart breaks for the mothers," said Andrea, through Messenger.

"We have to check up on our loved ones. Even if they live in another community or city. We have to make that initiative to know how they are doing today."



Ways to observe Red Dress Day

Some might think you need to wear a red dress, but that is not the only way. Wearing a red dress, supporting local Indigenous artists that make Red Dress items such as earrings and pins, wearing a traditional ribbon skirt or shirt, or simply wearing any item that is red can bring awareness to the issue.

Beaded red dress pin created by Patricia Smith of Glooscap First Nation. (Submitted by Millbrook Culture & Heritage Centre) Beaded red dress earrings created by Kelly Kabatay of Membertou First Nation. (Submitted by Ashley Stevens) Beaded pin by Dianna Denny. (Submitted by Sunshine Paul-Martin)

Reading the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls would be a useful tool in beginning your journey in understanding.

Take the time to understand the importance of today. Educate yourself on why this day needs to take place. Learn the history and statistics of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people. All of these steps will help create understanding.

Sunshine Paul-Martin closed our conversation and offered a prayer.



May you all honour the ones who have passed onto the spirit world.

May the ones who have passed continue to watch over and know they are missed.

May our Indigenous women remain strong and resilient.

May our healing journey continue to be powerful.

May you respect Ceremony.

May you remember to be kind to the ones who are in your presence.

Lastly, may only good spirits guide you in all you do.

M'sit Nokmaq (All My Relations)