Each summer, Proud To Shine highlights 2SLGBTQ+ folks who are making a difference in their communities, industries and everyday life.



This year, communities have been physically separated and Pride parades have been cancelled due to physical distancing measures. In these times, community and connection is more important than ever. Pride goes on, even without the physical parades and other events!

In honour of Pride, we want to create an online space for people to celebrate one another. Proud to Shine nominees were submitted on social media, through email, and through our newsrooms. Throughout the summer, we will be sharing some of their stories. Check back here for updates, and you can also find the stories shared on the CBC East Coast Instagram channel.

Kayla Borden, Halifax, NS

Kayla Borden is a vital part of Halifax’s arts scene. (Kayla Borden)

Founder. Organizer. Creative director. Treasurer. Talent scout. Take a skim of Kayla Borden's resume and you'll get tired just thinking about how hard she works.

She's a builder, constructing platforms and networks for unheard voices in the arts community. The list of festivals and organizations Kayla's involved with is long, but lately she's had to slow down a bit.

"OMG-GOODNESS. I ain't going to lie, this year's been tough," she says. "Just being in the house all the time is a lot. It's been hard to be creative but I try to push myself everyday to do something to get the businesses back up and running."

(Submitted by Kayla Borden)

Kayla's a vital part of Halifax's arts scene. She's worked with Music Nova Scotia to organize a tribute to Viola Desmond, works with the Bus Stop Theatre's StART Festival for emerging artists, scouts talent for The Emerging Lens Film Festival... the list could go on. A decade ago she launched her own entertainment promotion company, Paint Cha A Pitcha, which she's now revamping into Pineapple Express Media. "Myself and community member, and organizer Nivie Singh are collaborating on this journey. Our first launch of Pineapple Express Media will be an online magazine which will focus on bridging the gap of Atlantic Canadian Urban artists and talent to international platforms. Pineapple Express Media will highlight past, present and future urban talent in Atlantic Canada, while staying true to the essence of Hip Hop."

One of Kayla's projects (she's a founder) is We Are Missing Radio on CKDU. "We Are Missing is an open collaborative working group that aims to create mindful QTBIPOC programming that the community feels reflected by," she says. "We center Queer Trans Black Indigenous People of Colour while celebrating queer liberation." Kayla says she's proud of the support she's gotten from her community. "Sometimes we forget about how many people are actually rooting for you."

"I am proud how I can authentically be myself in spaces that I thought that I couldn't because of my sexuality and being a Black Caribbean woman — which in our culture is not looked upon as accepted."

"There's so much culture to experience within the [Queer] community," Kayla says. "My hope is for us to become closer and unite to bring a better experience and future for the generations coming behind us. I would like to see more POC in power when it comes to organizing and celebrating Pride."

All this is just the beginning for a person whose motto is "The Sky is NOT the limit because beyond it is so much space." "That's what we should be aiming for," she says. "I never give up. I just change how I move within working with organizations, people and community."

Gail Christmas - Membertou, Unama'ki (Cape Breton)

Gail Christmas is a band councillor in Membertou. (Membertou)

Gail Christmas is proud of her heritage and experiences that have shaped her life.

Those experiences have led her to become a mentor and role model in Membertou, an urban and progressive Mi'kmaq community in Unama'ki (Cape Breton).

Born and raised in Membertou, Gail is the youngest female to ever be elected as a band councillor.

"In my adolescent years I had a hard time, I gave in to peer pressure and I was in trouble quite a bit," Christmas says. "Therefore I wanted to give back as to what was given to me when I was younger, which is by being a role model. Being there and guiding the youth with sports, education and encouraging them to accomplish their goals."

She treasures a note she received from a graduate. "A high school grad just recently thanked me and said, 'Thank you Gail for always encouraging me to stay in school and for the drives, you definitely helped me graduate as well.' "

The journey to helping others and giving back to the community blossomed after some hardship, that has helped her become the leader she is today.

"I am very proud of who I am today, as I am eight years sober," she says. "I am 32 now, but at the age of 28, I became the youngest female to ever be elected as a councillor in Membertou. I am proud because of the changes I made in my lifestyle and for the love I have for my community and give back to Membertou."

For her 2SLGBTQ+ community, Christmas would like to see a support group in Membertou. "A place to feel safe and to meet other friends as well. Then from there we can plan activities, like camping trips and work together to put on workshops to educate around the 2SLGBTQ+ community."

In a year like no other, Gail says she reminds herself that self care is always important.

"If I take care of Gail first, then I can take care of others," she said. "I love to exercise, taking our dog for a walk with my fiancée and daughter."

During the Covid pandemic, she's been busy with a food bank she runs out of her house called Ruth's Pantry, supporting families in Membertou.

"We helped over 50 families. Volunteering and helping others was how I was raised and I am installing the same values in my children."