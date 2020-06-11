PRIDE 2020: Take part in a celebratory video!
Join us in celebrating Pride virtually this year with a video celebrating 2SLGBTQ+ communities across the East Coast.
Submit your video clip for Pride 2020: (Inside) Out
Are you celebrating Pride, inside?
As Pride organizations across the region shift to virtual and physically-distanced events, here at CBC we're celebrating with a community video. And we can't do it without you!
We're collecting short video clips of East Coast folks showing off their Pride spirit. To take part, send a video that's under 10 seconds to CBCEastCoast@cbc.ca. Maybe you could wave a flag, raise a fist in solidarity, strut down your hallway in drag, dance around your living room in a colourful outfit, blow a kiss — whatever feels good.
We'll pull some of the clips together for a celebratory video in July. Stay tuned!
Submission Guidelines:
- Submissions must be sent by 11:59pm AT on June 30, 2020
- Video clips must be under 10 seconds in length
- Shoot video horizontally
- Don't use images or music that's not yours
- If you're under the age of 18, you must have permission from a parent or guardian to participate
- By submitting your video to cbceastcoast@cbc.ca, you agree to grant rights to your Participation CBC/Radio-Canada and consent to the reproduction, publication, broadcast, distribution, editing, and other use of your Participation in any manner, on any platforms (such as the Internet, social media, TV broadcast, mobile, video on demand, and other means) controlled, authorized, or used by CBC/Radio-Canada. I will not make any claims or demands against CBC/Radio Canada for claims, loss, damages, or expenses in connection with the Use.