PRIDE 2020: Take part in a celebratory video!

Halifax Pride Parade, 2019 (CBC)

Are you celebrating Pride, inside?

As Pride organizations across the region shift to virtual and physically-distanced events, here at CBC we're celebrating with a community video. And we can't do it without you!

We're collecting short video clips of East Coast folks showing off their Pride spirit. To take part, send a video that's under 10 seconds to CBCEastCoast@cbc.ca . Maybe you could wave a flag, raise a fist in solidarity, strut down your hallway in drag, dance around your living room in a colourful outfit, blow a kiss — whatever feels good.

We'll pull some of the clips together for a celebratory video in July. Stay tuned!

Submission Guidelines: