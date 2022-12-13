A day at Feed Nova Scotia's warehouse: A photo essay on giving, kindness and community

This holiday season I had the privilege and pleasure of visiting Feed Nova Scotia, a pillar of food security that has been in operation for over 30 years and now supports 140 member agencies, all food banks.

The first thing that stood out to me when I arrived at the Feed Nova Scotia warehouse was the friendliness of the staff and volunteers. Karen Theriault, director of development and communications, welcomed me with kind words and a warm "under the mask" smile.

After a quick tour, I got the chance to take photos and chat with some volunteers. These kind-hearted individuals are making a difference in people's lives everyday.

Patrick Ball and his mom Julie Ball volunteer at the Feed Nova Scotia warehouse throughout the year. (Alvero Wiggins)

Their selfless natures and willingness to help strangers deeply moved me. While chatting with mother-and-son volunteers, Julie and Patrick Ball, I shared a story from my own childhood.

Growing up, my family needed extra support around the holidays. My mom was a single, full-time working wonder woman. She was raising five children by herself.

Feed Nova Scotia's Wendy Jordan moves a load of donated food through the warehouse. (Alvero Wiggins )

My family used to receive Christmas food and gift boxes like the ones being assembled during my visit to the warehouse.

When I was about 12 years old, inside one of the boxes we received was a copy of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. My mom, knowing how much I loved to read, gave me the book. I didn't realize it at that time, but the support my family received and the gift of that book helped to keep me out of trouble.

Witnessing the acts of kindness on this visit to Feed Nova Scotia brought me back to my childhood days and I realized the importance of the food bank, especially this time of year.

Angela Loaiza arrived in Canada from Chile two years ago. She volunteers weekly at Feed Nova Scotia. (Alvero Wiggins )

Heather Nowlan packs a box of groceries at the warehouse. (Alvero Wiggins )

Frances Clark delivers boxes of food to Feed Nova Scotia. She did a food drive with her colleagues at the Dartmouth General Hospital. (Alvero Wiggins )

Visits from Luna help keep spirits bright as the team at Feed Nova Scotia work hard to meet the increased need for support during the holiday season. Luna is shown with Ashlan Potts. (Alvero Wiggins )

Jeffrey May unwraps a load of donated flour at the Feed Nova Scotia warehouse. (Alvero Wiggins )

Tyler Wilcox stands next to bags of vegetables in the large fridge at the Feed Nova Scotia warehouse. (Alvero Wiggins )