The real Janice: Meet the reporter who inspired the Come From Away character

The week of 9/11, Janice Goudie had just started a new reporting gig in Gander. Two decades later, she's the host of CBC's Labrador Morning, and the co-inspiration behind the reporter character in the musical Come From Away. Charlottetown cartoonist, teacher and writer Liam McKenna illustrated Goudie's story.

Maritime Noon 52:48 Listen to Janice Goudie share her story on Maritime Noon

(Liam McKenna for CBC) (Liam McKenna for CBC) (Liam McKenna for CBC) (Liam McKenna for CBC) (Liam McKenna for CBC) (Liam McKenna for CBC) (Liam McKenna for CBC) (Liam McKenna for CBC) (Liam McKenna for CBC)