Skip to Main Content
Community·Illustration

The real Janice: Meet the reporter who inspired the Come From Away character

Janice Goudie was a new reporter in Gander when 9/11 happened. Artist Liam McKenna turned her story into a comic.

Janice Goudie was a new reporter in Gander when 9/11 happened

CBC Communications ·
(Liam McKenna for CBC)

The week of 9/11, Janice Goudie had just started a new reporting gig in Gander. Two decades later, she's the host of CBC's Labrador Morning, and the co-inspiration behind the reporter character in the musical Come From Away. Charlottetown cartoonist, teacher and writer Liam McKenna illustrated Goudie's story. 

Maritime Noon52:48Listen to Janice Goudie share her story on Maritime Noon
(Liam McKenna for CBC)
(Liam McKenna for CBC)
(Liam McKenna for CBC)
(Liam McKenna for CBC)
(Liam McKenna for CBC)
(Liam McKenna for CBC)
(Liam McKenna for CBC)
(Liam McKenna for CBC)
(Liam McKenna for CBC)
Janice Goudie, whose experiences inspired one of the characters in Come From Away, is seen on the red carpet at the musical's debut. (David Hein )

 

 

 

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now