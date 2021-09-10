The real Janice: Meet the reporter who inspired the Come From Away character
Janice Goudie was a new reporter in Gander when 9/11 happened. Artist Liam McKenna turned her story into a comic.
Janice Goudie was a new reporter in Gander when 9/11 happened
The week of 9/11, Janice Goudie had just started a new reporting gig in Gander. Two decades later, she's the host of CBC's Labrador Morning, and the co-inspiration behind the reporter character in the musical Come From Away. Charlottetown cartoonist, teacher and writer Liam McKenna illustrated Goudie's story.