Provincewide show on Friday, April 22, will be dedicated to discussion of renewable energy

The West Pubnico Point Wind Farm has 17 turbines that produce about 30 megawatts of electricity, enough to power more than 9,000 homes. There are more than 300 commercial wind turbines generating electricity in the province. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press) Nova Scotia plans to have 80% of its power provided by renewable energy by 2030.



That means we're likely to see more large scale wind projects in the province, and more solar panels popping up on rooftops.

Getting away from fossil fuels also means we'll be taking more of our power from the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project in Newfoundland.

To move these natural and unpredictable sources of energy around the province, our electrical grid will need to undergo changes. We'll need to store our energy so we can use it when the sun isn't shining or the wind isn't blowing.

There's so much to do, and so little time.

On Friday, April 22, join host Portia Clark for an Earth Day edition of Information Morning in both Mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton. It will be dedicated to renewable energy.



You'll hear an overview of where the province is heading in terms of renewable energy, and you'll find out what a "smart grid" is.

We'll speak with some of the province's lead innovators in renewable energy. We'll ask how renewable energy can create jobs and drive the economy.

You'll hear from students who plan to focus their careers in renewable energy and efficiency and leaders in innovation.

And you'll find out how you can not only save money by converting to renewable energy ... you can make money, too, by investing in carbon markets.

