East Coast Poetry Club: Michelle Sylliboy

(CBC)

Welcome back to the East Coast Poetry Club. This is the seventh week of the project, in which we share a poem and first-person insights from a local poet. This week, we have the honour of sharing "Stepping on Intellectual Sacred Grounds" by Michelle Sylliboy. Michelle was born in Boston, Massachusetts and raised on her traditional L'nuk territory in We'koqmaq, Cape Breton.

I find it sad that an anti-racism poem has no expiry date anywhere on this shared planet.

(Submitted by Michelle Sylliboy)

A poem written in the early 1960s still has significant impact today. When I was asked to respond to International Day of Elimination of Racism while working at an institution of higher learning, it did not take much convincing — after all, I experience racism daily. By the time I was in my early 20s I was very familiar with the frowning faces when I arrived at any cash register in Canada. I was familiar with the office innuendos, slightly off comments, and my favourite, "it's just a joke".

As a young person, I quickly knew my place in today's world. I will not lie, oftentimes out of fear of retribution I laughed along with them but I cried inside, feeling defeated as I walked away. As I got older my inner warrior fought back with words. I no longer remained quiet. Getting older gives you strength and wisdom after years of remaining quiet.

After watching Black Lives Matter protests against senseless killings ( most recently a young native woman in N.B., who we need to name, Chantel Moore ) I will no longer be quiet. This poem is my story, a poem many people of colour have in common. It's a story for the people who are tired of wondering what might happen next.

Stepping on Intellectual Sacred Grounds

March 20, 2009

Charismatic symbols can be deceiving reaching out beyond arms length

to a world that is hidden

we meet them in stairwell parties coaching reciting out-dated belief systems on purpose

Racialization is my uninvited

genetic makeup constantly changing collecting stories of unseen particles

representing a repetitive warning sign waiting to be buried

It's hard work to know every native

like your signature ignorance is not always bliss

Across Mother Earth First Nations people

are weary at day's end from unwanted conversations my body language screams

PERSONAL SPACE

The same way stepping on intellectual sacred grounds topples belief system

when you rolled your eyes and looked away you revealed yourself forever

resolute like dust balls that roll

across the desert creeping along until the wind carries them without a care in the world

did it really make you feel important

This self-imposed exile is not my wish to see myself in a corner

where no one can hear my cries

my pain or see my self worth

my birth is political controversial YES THIS LAND IS MY LAND your sense of entitlement

does not give you the right to insult me with words

forced upon me since birth

I don't wear my culture daily I live it

I don't hide my culture

I feel it

I'm proud to be fluent in my language to sing the songs taught to me as a child

Understanding what is sacred what is meant to be shared

Nisgam I would never question your lineage enter your space without permission

or write hurtful words on a poster Lysol 101 for everyone to see

I guarantee an uprising would occur if we turned the tables

Here we are in the 21st century

still at a place where people who appear different are 'affected' at every turn

Western Society is not comfortable

hearing the truth instead they write new laws denying us the privilege

in a dialogue or issue that you see as harmful to your bottom line

songs stories by allowing us to be aware of our gifts

our cultural strengths

our resiliency

Have mercy on those who

have no idea what it's like

to be different or not different at all

My strength guides my spiritual awareness

solid burdens once carried released ignorance set free

Enemies no more these gifts that make us stronger whispers of peace keep us alive

Remember them in your dreams Remember them when someone is still learning

Remember them when someone is born

Remember them when they move on to the spirit world

Ancestors who

came while writing these words

the breath of ancient

air floating through my home

through my dreams

acknowledging my existence by

tapping on my shoulder late at night because of them silence is not an option anymore

Written for International Day of Elimination of Racism

Inspired at birth

Published by Rebel Mountain Press 2019

Author of Kiskajeyi—I Am Ready, Michelle Sylliboy.

Each week, in addition to sharing a poem and first-person reflections from the author, East Coast Poetry Club provides questions about the poem for readers to reflect upon. When you meditate on Stepping on Intellectual Sacred Grounds, we invite you to join us in considering these questions:

What role do poetry and art play in the anti-racism movement?

What does this poem make you feel, and how does that relate to your own life experiences?

More East Coast Poetry Club:

About Michelle Sylliboy

Interdisciplinary artist and poet Michelle Sylliboy (Mi'kmaq/L'nu) was born in Boston, Massachusetts and raised on her traditional L'nuk territory in We'koqmaq, Cape Breton. While living on the traditional, unceded territories of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, Sylliboy completed a BFA at Emily Carr University of Art + Design, and a Masters in Education from Simon Fraser University. She is currently a PhD candidate in Simon Fraser University's Philosophy of Education program, where she is working to reclaim her original written komqwej'wikasikl language. Her collection of photography and Mi'kmaq (L'nuk) hieroglyphic poetry, Kiskajeyi—I Am Ready, was published by Rebel Mountain Press in 2019.