East Coast Poetry Club: Michelle Sylliboy
Michelle Sylliboy shares personal insights into her poem, “Stepping on Intellectual Sacred Grounds”
Welcome back to the East Coast Poetry Club. This is the seventh week of the project, in which we share a poem and first-person insights from a local poet. This week, we have the honour of sharing "Stepping on Intellectual Sacred Grounds" by Michelle Sylliboy. Michelle was born in Boston, Massachusetts and raised on her traditional L'nuk territory in We'koqmaq, Cape Breton.
I find it sad that an anti-racism poem has no expiry date anywhere on this shared planet.
A poem written in the early 1960s still has significant impact today. When I was asked to respond to International Day of Elimination of Racism while working at an institution of higher learning, it did not take much convincing — after all, I experience racism daily. By the time I was in my early 20s I was very familiar with the frowning faces when I arrived at any cash register in Canada. I was familiar with the office innuendos, slightly off comments, and my favourite, "it's just a joke".
As a young person, I quickly knew my place in today's world. I will not lie, oftentimes out of fear of retribution I laughed along with them but I cried inside, feeling defeated as I walked away. As I got older my inner warrior fought back with words. I no longer remained quiet. Getting older gives you strength and wisdom after years of remaining quiet.
After watching Black Lives Matter protests against senseless killings (most recently a young native woman in N.B., who we need to name, Chantel Moore) I will no longer be quiet. This poem is my story, a poem many people of colour have in common. It's a story for the people who are tired of wondering what might happen next.
Stepping on Intellectual Sacred Grounds
March 20, 2009
Charismatic symbols can be deceiving reaching out beyond arms length
to a world that is hidden
we meet them in stairwell parties coaching reciting out-dated belief systems on purpose
Racialization is my uninvited
genetic makeup constantly changing collecting stories of unseen particles
representing a repetitive warning sign waiting to be buried
It's hard work to know every native
like your signature ignorance is not always bliss
Across Mother Earth First Nations people
are weary at day's end from unwanted conversations my body language screams
PERSONAL SPACE
The same way stepping on intellectual sacred grounds topples belief system
when you rolled your eyes and looked away you revealed yourself forever
resolute like dust balls that roll
across the desert creeping along until the wind carries them without a care in the world
did it really make you feel important
This self-imposed exile is not my wish to see myself in a corner
where no one can hear my cries
my pain or see my self worth
my birth is political controversial YES THIS LAND IS MY LAND your sense of entitlement
does not give you the right to insult me with words
forced upon me since birth
I don't wear my culture daily I live it
I don't hide my culture
I feel it
I'm proud to be fluent in my language to sing the songs taught to me as a child
Understanding what is sacred what is meant to be shared
Nisgam I would never question your lineage enter your space without permission
or write hurtful words on a poster Lysol 101 for everyone to see
I guarantee an uprising would occur if we turned the tables
Here we are in the 21st century
still at a place where people who appear different are 'affected' at every turn
Western Society is not comfortable
hearing the truth instead they write new laws denying us the privilege
in a dialogue or issue that you see as harmful to your bottom line
songs stories by allowing us to be aware of our gifts
our cultural strengths
our resiliency
Have mercy on those who
have no idea what it's like
to be different or not different at all
My strength guides my spiritual awareness
solid burdens once carried released ignorance set free
Enemies no more these gifts that make us stronger whispers of peace keep us alive
Remember them in your dreams Remember them when someone is still learning
Remember them when someone is born
Remember them when they move on to the spirit world
Ancestors who
came while writing these words
the breath of ancient
air floating through my home
through my dreams
acknowledging my existence by
tapping on my shoulder late at night because of them silence is not an option anymore
Written for International Day of Elimination of Racism
Inspired at birth
Published by Rebel Mountain Press 2019
Author of Kiskajeyi—I Am Ready, Michelle Sylliboy.
Each week, in addition to sharing a poem and first-person reflections from the author, East Coast Poetry Club provides questions about the poem for readers to reflect upon. When you meditate on Stepping on Intellectual Sacred Grounds, we invite you to join us in considering these questions:
- What role do poetry and art play in the anti-racism movement?
- What does this poem make you feel, and how does that relate to your own life experiences?
About Michelle Sylliboy
Interdisciplinary artist and poet Michelle Sylliboy (Mi'kmaq/L'nu) was born in Boston, Massachusetts and raised on her traditional L'nuk territory in We'koqmaq, Cape Breton. While living on the traditional, unceded territories of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, Sylliboy completed a BFA at Emily Carr University of Art + Design, and a Masters in Education from Simon Fraser University. She is currently a PhD candidate in Simon Fraser University's Philosophy of Education program, where she is working to reclaim her original written komqwej'wikasikl language. Her collection of photography and Mi'kmaq (L'nuk) hieroglyphic poetry, Kiskajeyi—I Am Ready, was published by Rebel Mountain Press in 2019.