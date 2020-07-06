East Coast Poetry Club: J.G. Lutes

(CBC)

Welcome back to the East Coast Poetry Club. This is the eleventh and penultimate week of the project, in which we share a poem and first-person insights from a local poet. This week, J.G. Lutes is sharing a poem that explores feelings of jealousy and misplaced self worth

Growing up I was like many kids; exposed to Christmas wish lists, sexy ads, and never ending displays of what "it could be like", if only.

We're being programmed and it's almost like we enjoy it. All of the exterior influences we expose ourselves to typically paint an unrealistic view of life. Then we want the thing we're looking at, and know it's not true at the same time.

While writing this collection I was working a job I hated. It seemed to constantly be in my head that we all want to be the TV family. It looks so magical. The fluffy dog who's always on point, the perfect house, and shiny car just waiting in the driveway. I imagine this family flying around the world, an airplane waiting to take them anywhere, perfectly wrapped gifts awaiting them at their destination.

"All We Want Is Some Magic" considers where we find our self worth.

All We Want Is Some Magic

there is this fantastical world

we create in our heads

when we see

something material

and lovely

a beautiful house

desirable car

or something like a beautiful house or desirable car

we fantasize

about how attractive

those people are

how wonderful

their children are

the elaborate vacations they take

they have a beautifully groomed dog

with the right name

tremendous parties

and they live carefree.

Each week, in addition to sharing a poem and first-person reflections from the author, East Coast Poetry Club provides questions about the poem for readers to reflect upon. This week's questions are:

How does this poem make you feel about the filtered feeds of your social media timelines?

Lutes says "All We Want Is Some Magic" considers where we find our self worth. Have your experiences in 2020 so far caused you to reconsider where you find self worth?

