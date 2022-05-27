How young Canadian researchers are trying to protect the future of our coastlines

A new five-part CBC Creator Network series Coastlines dives into the future of our Canadian coastlines and marine life, and the young researchers who are trying to protect them.

Each episode features researchers from the West, North and East coasts.

The series is co-hosted by Connel Bradwell and Erica Porter. Connel is a wildlife conservationist and educator living on Vancouver Island. Erica is a commercial fisher and science technician in Nova Scotia.

Filmmaker, environmentalist and outdoor adventure guide Erinn Drage produced the series along with Connel and Momme Halbe. Videography by Momme and Claire Fraser.

Kelp is the forest of the ocean

Beneath each of Canada's oceans lies one of the most productive and awe-inspiring ecosystems on the planet: the kelp forests.

Sharks may be the most misrepresented species in the ocean

Sharks are often understudied, misrepresented and misunderstood in both the public eye and the scientific community. In this video, we hear the importance of shark conservation and research.

Whales work together to solve problems in the ocean

Aquatic mammals on Canada's coastlines have followed the same intricate patterns and life cycles for thousands of years. But today, these species are having to adapt to a rapidly changing ocean environment. Luckily, young Canadian researchers are working to change this. At the forefront of cetacean research, they are strategizing new ways we can protect whales in our waters and better understand their complex and highly intelligent lives.

Young scientists uncover the mysteries of Canada's seabirds

Canada's coastlines are home to millions of birds that connect the ocean with the land. They make epic journeys and have incredible adaptations to master multiple ecosystems. However, this often puts them at the forefront of the climate crisis, which is why conservation and research has never been more important.

Protecting the ocean is essential to our current and future way of life

As marine environments are increasingly threatened by pressures such as plastic pollution, biodiversity loss and climate change, scientists and environmental advocates are looking to implement solutions to help protect the health of our oceans.