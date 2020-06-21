Celebrating Creative Arts in Indigenous Culture

A poster has been unveiled on the Instagram account CBC East Coast in honour of Indigenous Peoples Day.

The artwork, created by Patuo'kn, is a celebration of the rich history and vibrant future of creativity in East Coast Indigenous communities. ⁣

The artwork reflects both traditional arts, and contemporary endeavours. A few famous faces are featured. See if you can spot Ursula Johnson, Jeremy Dutcher, Jordan Bennett, Jade Byard-Peek, and the Grassroots Grandmothers. (Patuo’kn)

Patuo'kn is an illustration and design business owned by two sisters in Mi'kma'ki, Kassidy and Kaylyn Bernard. Patuo'kn, pronounced /bah • doo • whoa • gin/ means 'driftwood'.⁣

