Celebrating Creative Arts in Indigenous Culture
This artwork by Patuo’kn was created for @CBC_EastCoast in honour of Indigenous Peoples Day
A poster has been unveiled on the Instagram account CBC East Coast in honour of Indigenous Peoples Day.
The artwork, created by Patuo'kn, is a celebration of the rich history and vibrant future of creativity in East Coast Indigenous communities.
Patuo'kn is an illustration and design business owned by two sisters in Mi'kma'ki, Kassidy and Kaylyn Bernard. Patuo'kn, pronounced /bah • doo • whoa • gin/ means 'driftwood'.
CBC East Coast is dedicated to arts and culture on the East Coast. Over the past year, Indigenous folks from communities on the East Coast have produced incredible music, poetry, art, films, and other creative works. Here are six pieces from CBC East Coast to check out: