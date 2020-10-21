CBC Kids Trick-or-Treat Spooktacular wants your kids photos
CBC Kids is hosting a very special Halloween party live on Facebook and want your kid's photos.
Oct. 24 deadline: Submit your child’s photo for a special live Halloween event
From today to Saturday Oct 24 at 5 pm ET, we're accepting photos of kids dressed in a Halloween costume (which can be any costume, or even just a Halloween-inspired photo, in case an official Halloween costume isn't ready yet).
The photos will be included in the CBC Kids Trick-or-Treat Spooktacular, a Facebook Live hosted by Gary the Unicorn on Oct. 29 at 4 pm ET. The special will be available for viewing afterwards CBC Gem, YouTube and will air on CBC Television on Oct. 31.
PARENTS AND LEGAL GUARDIANS CAN SUBMIT YOUR KID'S PHOTOS HERE.