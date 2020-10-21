Oct. 24 deadline: Submit your child’s photo for a special live Halloween event



CBC Kids is hosting a very special Halloween party live on Facebook and we want your kid's photos.

Send us your kid's photo, like this adorable little one, to be included in the CBC Kids Trick-or-Treat Spooktacular. (psillapakong2918/Twenty20)

From today to Saturday Oct 24 at 5 pm ET, we're accepting photos of kids dressed in a Halloween costume (which can be any costume, or even just a Halloween-inspired photo, in case an official Halloween costume isn't ready yet).

The photos will be included in the CBC Kids Trick-or-Treat Spooktacular, a Facebook Live hosted by Gary the Unicorn on Oct. 29 at 4 pm ET. The special will be available for viewing afterwards CBC Gem, YouTube and will air on CBC Television on Oct. 31.



PARENTS AND LEGAL GUARDIANS CAN SUBMIT YOUR KID'S PHOTOS HERE.