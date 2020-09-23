CBRM mayoral candidates debate the issues facing their community
The six CBRM mayoral candidates will debate the issues facing their community as part of a virtual discussion hosted by CBC Cape Breton Wednesday.
Find out what the six candidates have to say about issues that affect you most
The debate runs from 7-9 p.m., live from Membertou Trade and Convention Centre.
The debate runs from 7-9 p.m., live from Membertou Trade and Convention Centre.
The forum will be live-streamed here on cbc.ca/ns or the CBC Nova Scotia Facebook page.
Learn what the Cape Breton Regional Municipality mayoral candidates have to say before the municipal election on Oct. 17.
Information Morning host Steve Sutherland is moderating Wednesday's forum.
The six candidates include incumbent mayor Cecil Clarke, District 8 Coun. Amanda McDougall, Chris Abbass, Kevin MacEachern, Archie MacKinnon and John Strasser.