Steve Sutherland, host of CBC Cape Breton's Information Morning show, will moderate the CBRM Mayoral Candidates Forum on Sept. 30. (CBC)

The six CBRM mayoral candidates are debating the issues facing their community as part of a virtual discussion hosted by CBC Cape Breton.

The debate runs from 7-9 p.m., live from Membertou Trade and Convention Centre.





Learn what the Cape Breton Regional Municipality mayoral candidates have to say before the municipal election on Oct. 17. The forum will be live-streamed here on cbc.ca/ns or the CBC Nova Scotia Facebook page

Information Morning host Steve Sutherland is moderating Wednesday's forum.

The six candidates include incumbent mayor Cecil Clarke, District 8 Coun. Amanda McDougall, Chris Abbass, Kevin MacEachern, Archie MacKinnon and John Strasser.