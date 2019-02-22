From donations to teddy bears to letters, community rallies around fire victims

Heartbroken Nova Scotians looking to show support for a Halifax-area family whose seven children perished Tuesday in a house fire are being invited to send words of encouragement to the survivors through a card-writing campaign.

Local greeting card maker, Halifax Paper Hearts, is offering free cards to send notes to the parents, Kawthar and Ebraheim Barho.

It's just one of a number of initiatives started in memory of the Barho children, who ranged in age from three months to 14 years old.

Several shops in the Halifax area are expected to distribute the cards on Saturday, including Fiddleheads in Bedford.

Card maker, Halifax Paper Hearts, designed and donated a card for people to send notes to the Barho family. (Facebook)

"What I ultimately wanted to give these parents was love," Nancy Rector, owner of the kids shop, said Thursday in a Facebook post.

"I want to surround them with a huge warm blanket of pure love to comfort them as they try to heal. The best way I can think of doing this is to send them a personal note of support," said Rector.

"Maybe one person doesn't sound like much but if a hundred people do it, they could see that even though they're far from their original home/family, they also have a family here."

The Barhos came to Nova Scotia in 2017 as Syrian refugees, settling in Elmsdale before moving to the Halifax neighbourhood of Spryfield. The family was planning to move back to Elmsdale in the coming weeks.

Ebraheim remained in a medically induced coma in hospital Thursday. Kawthar, who was not physically injured in the fire, has asked for her mother and brother, who are in Lebanon, to be allowed to immigrate to Canada to be with her in Halifax.

The card from Paper Hearts depicts seven teddy bears representing each of the Barho children. People have been placing teddy bears on their porches as a show of support for the family.

A makeshift memorial of flowers and stuffed animals outside the Barho home in Spryfield. (Robert Short/CBC)

As of late Thursday, thousands of people had also donated nearly more than $470,000 as part of an online fundraiser organized by the Imam Council of Halifax and Hants East Assisting Refugees Team, which sponsored the family.

It's the second largest Canadian GoFundMe campaign in recent years, said the crowdfunding platform. A fundraiser following the Humboldt Broncos tragedy last year raised more than $15 million.

Donations are also being accepted for the Barhos at CUA banking branches. As well, a number of local businesses have pledged to donate profits to the family.

The municipality of East Hants, where the Barho family originally settled upon their arrival to Canada, has planned a vigil Friday at 7 p.m. at the Riverview United Church in Elmsdale.​

MORE TOP STORIES