Adoption records in Nova Scotia could be open as soon as this fall

Nova Scotia is poised to open up adoption records.

Community Services Minister Kelly Regan confirmed the plan in an interview at Province House on Wednesday.

"It is my intention to ask permission to do legislation on this particular issue, but there are steps I have to follow, as you'll understand," she said.

The minister said ideally that legislation would be ready in time for the fall session at Province House.

Regan launched a public consultation process, including an online survey and public meetings, last November to gauge support for the idea after years of people lobbying the government for the change.

Those consultations showed there is an appetite for opening up the records, said Regan. A report based on the feedback will be made public later this month and from there Regan said she would be meeting with some of the people involved in the process to discuss the next steps.

N.S. is one of the last provinces without open adoption records

Part of the preparation work for the change includes making sure services are in place for people who might need them and ensuring there are no unintended surprises for people, said Regan.

"We anticipate that we'll have a lot of people either reaching out for records or registering a veto and so we'll have to make sure that we have the technology in place to actually accept those things and make sure that we have staff in place, too," she said.

Nova Scotia is one of the last provinces in the country not to have open adoption records.

How the system works now

Presently, when a birth parent or adult who was adopted as a child wants to find the other party, they require that person's consent before information can be released. It's a different approach than provinces that use a presumptive consent model, which allows for a disclosure veto that expires upon a person's death.

Previous community services ministers have not supported opening up adoption records but, as she has in the past, Regan said for her it's never been an issue of whether she was willing to consider the idea, but ensuring her department staff had the time to devote to the matter.

"As we moved through transformation [of service delivery], I felt that this was work we could take on and so that's where we are now," she said.

