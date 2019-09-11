Community Services to provide emergency funding post-Dorian

Nova Scotia's Department of Community Services will provide emergency funding for people on income assistance who lost belongings as a result of post-tropical storm Dorian.

Community Services Minister Kelly Regan said clients who were without electricity for an extended period can apply.

She said the department will waive its usual requirement for proof that the power was out for 48 hours.

"First of all, we're going to take Nova Scotians at their word," she said.

"But also, Nova Scotia Power has a lot going on over there and if the lines are jammed with folks calling in saying, 'I need to prove that I was without power for 48 hours,' it just adds to an already pretty stressful situation."

Community Services Minister Kelly Regan says clients will get their payments shortly. (CBC)

The department will provide $110 to a single person, $140 to a couple, plus another $30 for each dependent.

Regan said the emergency assistance will not be treated as an overpayment and will not be clawed back.

The storm came just days after monthly cheques were issued.

"Just because of the timing of it, some folks would have stocked their fridges," Regan said, adding clients will get the payments very shortly.

"For someone who does not have room to move financially, days is a long time."

She said there's also money available to people who lost other belongings, such as school supplies, furniture and medication, and she encouraged people to contact their case workers for assistance.

MORE TOP STORIES