NDP calls for end to benefit clawback on income assistance payments

The NDP is calling on the Nova Scotia government to end what could be the last remaining clawback within the Community Services Department that affects money earmarked for children.

The party's community services critic, Susan Leblanc, raised the case of a constituent during question period on Thursday. The woman has one dependent child and the family receives Canada Pension Plan (CPP) benefits. Part of that benefit payment is specifically designated for the child.

But Leblanc said under the province's income support program, all of the benefit is counted against the family's payment, including the amount designated for the child.

"Parents have contributed to CPP and want to know their children will have access to those benefits in the unfortunate event of their disability or death," she told the House.

NDP Community Services critic Susan Leblanc says the cost of the clawback amonts to 'pennies' in the provincial budget, but would make a major difference to recipients. (CBC)

Leblanc, who complimented Premier Stephen McNeil for ending the clawback on child support payments, called on him to do the same for CPP benefits.

The NDP received information through a freedom of information request that shows the cost to end the CPP children's benefit clawback would be about $400,000. A department spokesperson said as of December, the number would be closer to $500,000.

In an interview, Leblanc said the money is "pennies in the grand scheme of our provincial budget," but "means an awful lot for the people who are missing that money right now."

The Community Services Department budget for 2019-20 is $1 billion.

Community Services Minister Kelly Regan said the system her government inherited required people to exhaust all other forms of income before getting income assistance.

Consider changes in the future

Along with ending the clawback of child support payments related to income assistance, this year the government is ending the clawback from being applied to housing or the disability support program.

"Every year we make improvements," Regan said in an interview. "We'll continue to make improvements, but this is what I have money for this year."

The minister said she believes this is the final clawback remaining on the books. Regan said her department could have made the CPP change as opposed to others, but officials focused on "bigger ticket items" that would help more families.

"I'd love to look at it in the future," she said. "I think I've been pretty clear that I'm open to improving programs that help children."

'I just think it's abhorrent'

Leblanc said the situation is unfair and comes at the expense of people already struggling to make ends meet.

She's hoping now that the premier is aware of the matter, he'll change it just as he did with the clawback of child support payments.

"When they're nickeling and diming the most vulnerable people and in the lowest income brackets of the province, I just think it's abhorrent," said Leblanc.

