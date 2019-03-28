Community kitchen proposed for north-end Halifax

A not-for-profit organization is proposing to build a community kitchen in Halifax's north end.

Hope Blooms aims to break ground this spring in Murray Warrington Park off Brunswick Street, but first it needs to gather community support.

The group wants to build the kitchen next to its existing greenhouse and community garden. The municipality says it will allow the project to go to the next phase if there is community consensus in favour of the plan.

Dozens supported the proposal at a community engagement meeting on Wednesday.

"It will add another place for people that want to have community gatherings ... and just want to talk to each other in the community that they don't normally do," said Hope Blooms youth leader Makye Clayton.

Clayton said he anticipates the kitchen becoming a second home to many.

Everyone who came to a community engagement session on Wednesday were in favour of the community kitchen. (Mairin Prentiss/CBC)

Besides being the new facility for the youth-run social enterprise's salad dressing business, the kitchen would be available for other small startups to use, said executive director Jessie Jollymore.

The facility would also have a stage and dining area to accommodate community dinners and events.

Jollymore's vision is to have the kitchen open by the end of the year.

If supported, the municipality would provide the land and Hope Blooms would build and run the facility.

The city posted a survey online Thursday to get additional feedback.

MORE TOP STORIES