Community rallies behind Nova Scotia fisherman delivering aid in Ukraine
Around $50K has been raised for Lex Brukovskiy's relief efforts in his homeland
When the conflict started in Ukraine, lobster fisherman Lex Brukovskiy decided to leave his small fishing village in western Nova Scotia to deliver aid in his homeland.
Before leaving Meteghan, Brukovskiy put measures in place and got his business in order in the event he was unable to make it back to Nova Scotia, including appointing a substitute operator for his lobster boat with permission from DFO.
Chris Melanson, who has temporarily taken over the boat and business, said although Brukovskiy has been in Ukraine working on relief efforts since the middle of March, he continues to receive support from halfway around the world.
He said when fellow fishermen and friends of Brukovskiy heard about his plan, they immediately showed up at his house with donations.
"When he left, there were a lot of guys stopping me or texting me that they would have liked to support Lex," Melanson told CBC Radio's Information Morning Halifax.
"I told them that I had access to his bank account ... if they really wanted to help out like that, I could definitely get the money to him."
With more and more people offering to help, Melanson said he decided to post the information to Facebook and it soon took on a life of its own.
In just over two days, Melanson said he collected $5,000 for Brukovskiy's mission — and the donations haven't stopped since then.
He said there has been support from all around southwest Nova Scotia and the Maritimes.
Local 4 of the Maritime Fishermen's Union in Antigonish, N.S., donated $4,000, he said, which was used to buy generators for a hospital.
Brukovskiy's decision to put his life at risk in Ukraine has been hard on his family, including his son and sister in Calgary, but they are very proud of him, said Melanson.
He said around $50,000 has been raised so far, despite the lack of fundraising events or advertising.
"Lex said he was going to go till the money ran out," Melanson said.
"And he told me the other day ... 'I don't know if the money's ever going to run out, I don't know if I'm going to be able to go home.'"
With files from Information Morning Halifax
