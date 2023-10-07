Community members call on police to do more to find Devon Marsman

A community in Halifax is calling on police to do more to find out what happened to a young man who's been missing for nearly two years.

Dozens of people rallied to raise awareness about Devon Marsman on Saturday, which marked his 18th birthday.

Marsman was last seen the week of Feb. 21 at a house in Spryfield, N.S., and was reported missing on March 4.

Not knowing what happened to Marsman has weighed heavily on his family.

"My every thought of every day is Devon. Like, everything is Devon," said Theresa Gray, Marsman's mother.

"Devon is, not was. He's a really, really good kid. Never been in trouble. Everybody loves him."

Dozens of people attended the rally. Many wore shirts with Marsman's picture on it or the phrase, 'Justice For Devon.' (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Gray has gone across Nova Scotia putting up flyers about her son's disappearance. Other friends and family in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver have plastered posters around those cities as well.

She said she's not going to stop organizing rallies and raising awareness until she gets some answers.

Police know where Marsman was last seen and who he was with before he disappeared, Gray said. She thinks they should have answers by now.

"Until I find my son or there's an arrest made, I'm going to make as much noise as I can," she said.

'We shouldn't have to be here today'

Gray has said she's long believed that her son's disappearance should have been investigated further by police.

Several people who spoke at Saturday's rally criticized Halifax Regional Police for not doing more to find Marsman.

"We shouldn't have to be here today, like, just sharing memories of Devon. He should be here celebrating his birthday with us," said Ty Martin, a close friend of Marsman's family.

A lot of time has passed and it doesn't seem like much has been done to find Marsman, he said.

It's been nearly two years since Marsman went missing. His family and friends think that police should have more answers by now. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

While speaking at the rally, Martin also shared several of his favourite memories of spending time with Marsman.

"We've had some great times growing up and living in the same neighbourhood and we were just always with each other," he said.

Halifax Regional Police have previously said they know there are people with information about what happened to Marsman and they should come forward.

