Better PR needed for Halifax's climate action plan, committee hears

Halifax's environment committee says the municipality has to do a better job of explaining the benefits of its climate change plan.

The plan, called HaliFACT, was adopted in June 2020, but a recent citizen survey by the municipality showed 83 per cent of residents are unaware of the efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

During a presentation on Wednesday, Halifax's director of environment and climate change told the committee that only 20 per cent of the goals in the plan are on track and only 14 per cent are fully funded. Much of the work needs to be done by 2030.

"Time is not our friend, we only have so much time before we exceed our carbon budget," said Shannon Miedema.

The proposed budget for 2022-2023 includes a climate action tax — something councillors are getting mixed reviews about.

"A lot say, 'No don't you dare, I don't understand it and what are you spending it on?,'" said Coun. Tony Mancini.

Miedema told the environment committee that the plan does have long-term financial benefits.

"For every dollar you spend preparing for extreme weather, you will save six in future loss," said Miedema.

Councillors on the committee say a better communications strategy is needed to help residents understand the benefits of the plan, as well as the cost of inaction.

Coun. Kathryn Morse said community projects need to be highlighted.

Miedema agreed, pointing out the municipality has applied for federal funding to mitigate sea level rise along Shore Road in Eastern Passage. It will use natural barriers such as marshes and include community trails. The community centre in Dartmouth North is also getting solar panels.

A member of a climate advocacy group also presented to the environment committee.

Emma Norton with the Climate Emergency Unit said many aspects of the plan, such as retrofitting buildings, would help the most vulnerable in our society.

"We lost 600 Canadians this year in B.C. during the heat dome and those people probably would have survived if they had had a heat pump and most of the people who died were low-income seniors," said Norton.

The HaliFACT update will be discussed by Halifax regional council early in the new year.

