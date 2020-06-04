Common-law spouse of Portapique gunman pleads not guilty to 2 charges

The common-law spouse of the man responsible for last April's mass killings has pleaded not guilty to two charges that she faces in connection with the tragedy.

A lawyer for Lisa Diana Banfield, 52, entered the pleas during a telephone appearance in provincial court in Dartmouth Wednesday morning. Banfield was not present.

Banfield is accused of unlawfully supplying the shooter with ammunition in the months leading up to his rampage.

The trial has been set for five days, beginning in March 2022.

Crown prosecutor Shauna MacDonald says the prosecution expects to call four or five witnesses. MacDonald told Judge Theodore Tax that there will also likely be pre-trial hearings to discuss the admissibility of three statements the Crown wants to use in its case.

Banfield is represented by high-profile Toronto defence lawyer James Lockyer. One of his associates, Jessica Zita, appeared on his behalf Wednesday to enter the pleas and discuss trial requirements.

MORE TOP STORIES