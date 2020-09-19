Commercial fishermen seek intervenor status in First Nation's lawsuit

A group representing commercial fishermen in Atlantic Canada wants to be part of the lawsuit the Sipekne'katik First Nation has launched against the provincial government.

The Unified Fisheries Conservation Alliance has applied for intervenor status.

Sipekne'katik is challenging government restrictions on the sale of fish caught as part of its self-regulated Indigenous fishery.

In a news release announcing its intention to try to join the court action, the alliance said it supports the Indigenous right to fish and sell their catch.

However, spokesperson Colin Sproule said, "We are opposed to anyone, Indigenous or non-Indigenous, selling fish caught outside federal or provincial regulations related to size, season and quota."

The province has not yet filed its response to the original lawsuit.

MORE TOP STORIES