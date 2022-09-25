Comfort centres, shelters set up across Nova Scotia following Fiona
At several locations across the province, people can receive meals and access charging capability and washrooms.
Municipalities across Nova Scotia have set up comfort centres to support residents in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
There will be meals, charging capability and washrooms at several locations across the province.
Here's a list of the centres by county:
Antigonish
- Arisaig Parish Community Centre.
- Havre Boucher Community Centre.
- St. Josephs Lakeside Community Centre.
- Tracadie & District Volunteer Fire Department.
Colchester
- Brookfield Fire Station.
- Cobequid Fire Brigade.
- Onslow Belmont Fire Hall.
- Salmon River Fire Hall.
Cumberland
- Advocate & District Volunteer Fire Hall.
- Oxford Fire Hall.
- Parrsboro Fire Hall.
Hants
- Walton Fire Hall.
Kings
- Lake Paul/Lake George Community Centre.
- Port Williams Comfort Centre.
Lunenburg
- Hubbards Area Lions Club.
Richmond
- Red Islands Volunteer Fire Department.
The province says residents can check with their municipalities to get up-to-date information on services in their communities.
Shelters have been set up in Halifax at the Acadia Centre and the Canada Games Centre. Residents can also access shelters in St. Joseph, Membertou and Upper Tantallon.
