Comfort centres, shelters set up across Nova Scotia following Fiona

Municipalities across Nova Scotia have set up comfort centres to support residents in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.

There will be meals, charging capability and washrooms at several locations across the province.

Here's a list of the centres by county:

Antigonish

Arisaig Parish Community Centre.

Havre Boucher Community Centre.

St. Josephs Lakeside Community Centre.

Tracadie & District Volunteer Fire Department.

Colchester

Brookfield Fire Station.

Cobequid Fire Brigade.

Onslow Belmont Fire Hall.

Salmon River Fire Hall.

Cumberland

Advocate & District Volunteer Fire Hall.

Oxford Fire Hall.

Parrsboro Fire Hall.

Hants

Walton Fire Hall.

Kings

Lake Paul/Lake George Community Centre.

Port Williams Comfort Centre.

Lunenburg

Hubbards Area Lions Club.

Richmond

Red Islands Volunteer Fire Department.

The province says residents can check with their municipalities to get up-to-date information on services in their communities.

Shelters have been set up in Halifax at the Acadia Centre and the Canada Games Centre. Residents can also access shelters in St. Joseph, Membertou and Upper Tantallon.

