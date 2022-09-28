Comfort centres offer food, water, charging stations for Nova Scotians

Communities across Nova Scotia have opened comfort centres for residents who continue to be affected by the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Comfort centres offer food, water and charging stations.

Comfort centres available by region are listed below for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. All times are local, .

Antigonish County

Beech Hill fire hall open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Shore fire hall open noon to 5 p.m.

Arisaig Parish Hall open noon to 3 p.m.

Paqtnkek Gymnasium open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lochaber Centre open noon to 4 p.m.

St. Andrews Community Centre open 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

People's Place Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Josephs Community Centre open 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tracadie fire hall open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mini Trail Community Centre open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pomquet fire hall open 6 p.m.to 8 p.m.

Colchester County

Bible Hill Village Hall open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salmon River fire hall open noon to 8 p.m.

Five Islands Volunteer and District Fire Brigade open 10 a.m. to noon.

Onslow-Belmont Fire Brigade open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Halifax Regional Municipality

Hubbards Area Lions Club open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Moser River Community Hall open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Musquodoboit Valley Bicentennial Theatre open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Findlay Community Centre open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Canada Games Centre open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality

Boisdale volunteer fire department open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gabarus volunteer fire department open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Georges River volunteer fire department open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Glace Bay Miner's Forum open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Howie Centre volunteer fire department open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Louisbourg volunteer fire department open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Waterford volunteer fire department open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

North Sydney volunteer fire department open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Reserve Mines volunteer fire dept open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Joan Harriss Cruise Pavilion open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canadian Coast Guard College open noon to 6 p.m.

CBRM non-potable water locations

Georges River volunteer fire department.

Westmount volunteer fire department.

Southside Boularderie fire department.

Sydney River volunteer fire department.

Gabarus volunteer fire department.

Coxheath volunteer fire department.

Howie Centre volunteer fire department.

Florence volunteer fire department.

Boisdale volunteer fire department.

Cumberland County

Amherst fire department open until 9 p.m.

Collingwood fire department open until 7 p.m.

Joggins fire department.

Parrsboro fire department open until 2 p.m.

Pugwash fire department.

River Hebert fire department.

Tidnish Fire Department open 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wallace fire department open until 9 p.m.

Westchester fire department open until 4 p.m.

Wentworth fire department.

Pictou County

Abercrombie volunteer fire department open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rath Eastlink Community Centre open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lunenburg County

Lunenburg County Lifestyle Centre open 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hants County

East Hants Aquatic Centre open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Maitland fire hall open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MORE TOP STORIES