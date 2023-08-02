Comedy scene on Cape Breton on the upswing

The comedy scene in Cape Breton is gaining more traction both locally, and nationally. This comes after years of struggles trying to establish a local standup scene.

Clifton Cremo from Eskasoni First Nation said he started performing standup in 2018. Since then, he's been booked for gigs across the country and some dates in the U.S.

Cremo said building up the local comedy scene in Cape Breton is important to help other comics find the stage.

"I think that one of the more unfortunate things to come from 2020 is that there isn't a real place for new comics to get established," Cremo said. "That's something I'd like to bring back in the fall."

Recently, more venues have added comedy nights, or ticketed events for bigger acts. Cremo said shows have had solid crowds, and newer comics are getting an opportunity to hone their craft.

"I feel like we should be having more opportunities for other new people to spread their wings and show their faces," he said.

Comedy festival later this month

Several venues on the Island will play host to the first Cape Breton Comedy Festival starting Aug. 23.

Cremo said several local artists who have made a splash at the national level will perform, but it's also a great opportunity for newer standup comedians to learn from the best while learning how to write and perform a joke.

He said venues play a large role in the success of highlighting the local scene, too.

The Highland Arts Theatre has been hosting comedy shows since its inception. Artistic director Wesley Coldford said it's important to bring a broad range of arts to the community. (Matthew Moore/CBC)

The Highland Arts Theatre in Sydney has had a number of performers in recent years, and has plans to bring more comedy to the venue.

"It's something that historically we haven't necessarily had," said Wesley Coldford, the theatre's artistic director. "I think having a space is kind of one of the essential parts of that growth."

Coldford said the venue works well for comedians, according to the feedback he's received.

For Cremo, there is no desire to leave the area to help further his comedy career. He wants to see the continued growth of local comedy, and wants to be a driving force to see it develop.

"I'm staying here," he said. "I'm still in Cape Breton."

MORE TOP STORIES