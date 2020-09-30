3rd man charged in connection with Yarmouth County homicide

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a third person in the homicide of 26-year-old Colton James Cook, who was reported missing on Sept. 27.

Some of Cook's remains were located near the intersection of Saunders Road and Raynardton Road in South Ohio, Yarmouth County, on Sept. 29. Partial remains had been discovered two days earlier near his burned-out white pickup truck.

On Wednesday, police arrested 35-year-old Keith Arthur Sisco and charged him with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Two Yarmouth County men, 57-year-old Robert Charles Rogers and 36-year-old Wayne Richard Crawford, were arrested on Oct. 1 in Digby County. Both men are facing a charge of second-degree murder and interference with human remains.

They are both still in custody.

Earlier this week, RCMP issued a public appeal for help identifying two vehicles, a grey Ford pickup truck and a silver sedan.

