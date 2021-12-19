Kings County woman, 25, dead after single-vehicle crash in South Greenwood

A 25-year-old woman from Kings County is dead and a 25-year-old man is hospital following a single-vehicle crash in South Greenwood early Sunday.

According to a police news release, a police officer on patrol found the car off the road on Highway 201.

The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The release says a preliminary investigation indicates the car struck a tree after leaving the roadway.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

